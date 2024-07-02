UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 247,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $290.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPT shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,798,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

