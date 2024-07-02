Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130.90 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00014353 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $130.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00119766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009198 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.19539182 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1057 active market(s) with $120,231,140.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars.

