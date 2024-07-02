United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $46,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 10,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.