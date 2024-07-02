United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.24. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 411,932 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

