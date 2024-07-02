United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at B. Riley

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRKS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,018 shares of company stock worth $1,756,808 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

