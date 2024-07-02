United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $638.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $638.40.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $640.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.61 and its 200-day moving average is $646.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.