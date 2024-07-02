United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

