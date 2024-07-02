UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UNH opened at $494.43 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

