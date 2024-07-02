Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,392,000 after buying an additional 1,170,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.28. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

