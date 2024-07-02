Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 269,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

