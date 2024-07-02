Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPBD. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.74%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

