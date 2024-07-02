Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.