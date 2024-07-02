UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

URGN opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at $20,787,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

