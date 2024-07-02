Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $173.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $157.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

