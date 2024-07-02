Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of VHI stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
