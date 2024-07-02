Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,113,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,911 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

