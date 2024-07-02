Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

