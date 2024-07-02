Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 236,702 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $232,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

