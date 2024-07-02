Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,314 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.19% of TowneBank worth $220,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in TowneBank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

