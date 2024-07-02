Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,003,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $216,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 983,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,512,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,423,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after acquiring an additional 366,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.