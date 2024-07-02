Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 283,376 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Plug Power worth $242,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.