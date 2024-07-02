Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,837 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.75% of Andersons worth $228,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Andersons by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 80.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Andersons by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.61. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.