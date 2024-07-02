Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,412,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $237,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,155,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

