Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.75% of Kennametal worth $240,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KMT stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.