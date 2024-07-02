Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.49% of PTC Therapeutics worth $242,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $873,984. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

