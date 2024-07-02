Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Enterprises worth $224,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.29. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

