Vanguard Group Inc. Has $213.36 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $213,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 786,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,545,000 after acquiring an additional 381,411 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

