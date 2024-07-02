Vanguard Group Inc. Has $220.33 Million Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $220,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 436,830 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,331,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,699,000.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

