Vanguard Group Inc. Has $221.67 Million Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,890,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.76% of AvidXchange worth $221,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $171,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

