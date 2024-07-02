Vanguard Group Inc. Has $222.20 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,598,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PagerDuty worth $222,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PagerDuty Stock Down 0.7 %
PD opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
