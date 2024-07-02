Vanguard Group Inc. Has $231.13 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.36% of CAE worth $231,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 36,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of CAE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in CAE by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 127,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CAE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,854,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

