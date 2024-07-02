Vanguard Group Inc. Has $233.50 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.03% of TG Therapeutics worth $233,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

