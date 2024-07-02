Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.97% of NBT Bancorp worth $236,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

