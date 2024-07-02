Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 220,049 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.93% of Getty Realty worth $219,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTY

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.