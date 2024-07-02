Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.83% of ODP worth $223,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

