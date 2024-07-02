Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Upwork worth $226,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.