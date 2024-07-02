Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,978,732 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $218,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,587,542 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 741,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,277 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 385,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 44.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.59. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

