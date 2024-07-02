Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 146,536 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,169,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of NeoGenomics worth $229,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.