Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 959 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of nCino worth $234,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in nCino by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,711,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,545,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 525,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of nCino by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $25,336,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

nCino Stock Down 0.6 %

NCNO stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,291,001 shares of company stock worth $72,225,056 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.