Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $267.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

