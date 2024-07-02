Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 212,100 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $51,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after acquiring an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

