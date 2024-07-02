Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 294,215 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $46,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 97,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,776. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

