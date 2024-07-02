Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 53,195 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $73,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $12,844,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $167.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,624. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

