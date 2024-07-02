Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 6,828 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $64,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.81. 94,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day moving average of $181.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.73 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.