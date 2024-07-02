Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,421 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $68,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

