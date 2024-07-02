Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $51,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 97.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 60,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

