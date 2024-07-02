Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 669,047 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 669,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in DoorDash by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 729,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,471. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,325 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

