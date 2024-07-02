Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,482,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $84,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Core & Main by 148.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,389 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 393.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 173.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

