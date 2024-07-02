Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,032 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $50,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,432,565. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. 583,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

