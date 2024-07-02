Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $54,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $250.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.